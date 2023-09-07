Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police: Teen driver crashes into bus stop, injuring nearly a dozen students

A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding,...
A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding, injuring 11 students.(Source: KFSN via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A 16-year-old driver in California was arrested after police say he hit 11 students at a bus stop.

Officials say the 16-year-old driver was speeding around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of Roosevelt High School in Fresno. He allegedly crashed into a bus stop where 20 students were waiting.

Eleven students were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the driver pulled over after the crash but then ran off with his 14-year-old sister. They were picked up by a family member and later pulled over by police.

That’s when the 16-year-old was placed under arrest.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Copyright 2023 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by...
Hit-and-run kills 21-year-old pedestrian on Mike Padgett Highway
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County inmate dies after being rushed to hospital
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Augusta
Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
Pray for drowned player’s mom, ARC football coach urges
Janet Casteel
Can you help deputies find this missing Harlem woman?

Latest News

Health officials are advising people to stay up to date with COVID vaccines, to improve indoor...
New CDC head: 'We are going to have to continue to live' with COVID-19
Vehicles line up to leave the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nev., Tuesday, Sept....
Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over
A man whose truck tumbled into a ravine was rescued after being trapped for nearly five days....
Man, 68, spent days 'hoping, praying' for rescue after crash into ravine
Law enforcement were waiting for preliminary autopsy results. (WCCO via CNN)
Investigation underway after 3 found dead at Minnesota resort