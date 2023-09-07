Passion for youth football brings Augusta teams together

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - American Youth Football is the largest youth football program in the world.

In recent years, AYF has grown around Augusta, providing an opportunity for kids from four years old to 13 years old to fall in love with the game of football.

Football season is in full effect. From the pros to college to high school, and even for the kids.

“We started in 2018 with four age groups. We did six to 12. Over the years the program has grown, so we managed to expand, so we’ve got eight different age groups now starting at four years old,” said Baylon Stone, President of Trinity Elite Titans.

When it comes to one of our local leagues, the Trinity Elite Titans, four- to five-year-olds play flag football. The advanced five- to six-year-olds and up play tackle.

Tony McClendon, head coach of Jungle Babies 6U, said: “I think it’s valuable at that age, that you have some structure and discipline, and you pretty much keep it going as you get older.”

It’s easier to dream big when you see someone you know make their dreams come true, like Augusta Native and Former Professional Boxer Justin Deloach Dock, who’s one of the coaches for the Jungle Babies 6U team.

“Seeing these kids out here develop and get better every day is cool. It’s the coolest thing ever man,” said Dock.

While the kids are running around having fun, the coaches are enjoying their time volunteering too.

“Retiring from boxing and being done with boxing, this gives me something else to pour into instantly. So, it’s a blessing. They don’t understand that they’re helping me, just as much as I’m helping them,” said Dock.

Whether it’s for the joy of bringing the community together, or just simply giving these young footballers a way to stay active, all of the coaches we spoke with say they take pride in creating the best experience possible for every kid who steps onto the field.

McClendon said: “I’ve got friends that I played with on a team back then. We’re still best friends to this day. So, I know they’re going to build relationships with these other kids that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives, and it’s just memories that they’ll never forget.”

Dock said: “It’s fun seeing my little man out here with these guys, getting new brothers and creating new friends. I’ll tell you right now, the birthday party is going to be crazy. I’ve already got a plan for 22 kids.”

Two Augusta youth football programs will clash for the first time on Saturday when the Trinity Elite Titans go head-to-head with Augusta United.

All age groups will be in action on the Josey High School football field from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

