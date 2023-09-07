Submit Photos/Videos
Missing teenagers sought in Richmond, Burke counties

File folder generic
File folder generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities in two counties are looking for teenagers missing in separate cases.

In Richmond County

Malashia Dariana Brooks
Malashia Dariana Brooks(Contributed)

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Malashia Dariana Brooks, 15, who was last seen July 19 in the 2800 block of Jordan Street.

She’s 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she was last seen, but her hair could have been dyed blond or red, deputies said.

Brooks could possibly be at a hotel in the Riverdale, Ga., area with several other unknown females.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

In Burke County

Ja’Maijh Turner
Ja’Maijh Turner(Contributed)

The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 17-year-old, who may be nearby after missing for over a year, according to authorities.

On Thursday, officials said Ja’Maijh Turner, 17, may be in the Hephzibah or Augusta areas and also may have been assisted with transportation.

Turner was last seen on Sept. 3, 2022, on Briarwood Court.

She is described as five feet four inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has red and black braids, according to the police department.

Anyone with information regarding her or her location is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8022 or 706-554-8029. Callers may remain anonymous.

The police department reminds that any person who knowingly and willfully encourages, causes, abets, connives, or aids a minor in committing a delinquent act can and will face criminal charges, department officials state.

