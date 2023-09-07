Submit Photos/Videos
McDuffie County dog reportedly attacked by rabid skunk

By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A McDuffie County dog was attacked by a rabid skunk near Whiteoak Campground Road.

The attack happened on Sept. 4, according to the Department of Public Health.

The McDuffie County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the skunk to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory for testing.

The McDuffie County Health Department recommends the following:

  • Make sure your dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies.
  • Do not let your pets roam free.
  • Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.
  • Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

