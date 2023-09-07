Submit Photos/Videos
Martinez man sentenced to 30 years for creating child porn

Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.(Arizona's Family)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for creating sexually explicit images of children, according to authorities.

Authorities say Edmund Brown, 36, of Martinez, was sentenced to 360 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Brown to pay $113,460 in restitution, serve 20 years of supervised release, and register as a sex offender upon completion of his prison term.

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations reviewed images found on multiple electronic devices seized from Brown in May 2022 and discovered Brown had used his cellphone and a hidden camera to capture sexually explicit images of two children during a more than two-year period.

Brown pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in March 2023.

“By creating sexually explicit images of minors, Edmund Brown has sentenced these victims to a lifetime of trauma,” said U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg. “Although this prosecution will not erase that trauma, it will hold him accountable for his predatory behavior.”

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or the cyber tip website.

