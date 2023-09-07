‘Like one big family’: Community comes together to support Greenbrier student

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been two weeks since the life changing day for Allison Lillie.

She is the Greenbrier High School student who’s been fighting for her life after a wreck near the school.

Now, purple flags have been popping up.

Neighbors have come together to support Allison and her family. They made purple flags that are in yards all across the CSRA, especially in her very own neighborhood.

The tragedy has brought the community together when it is needed most.

“This neighborhood, this area, is just like one big family,” said neighbor Kelly Tyson.

Deciding to step up and help was simple.

“You don’t realize the support you’ve got until you’re in that unfortunate situation of being in a crisis or having that moment,” said Tyson.

So far they have sold 70 flags, but plan on selling more.

“It’s just going to be really exciting to ride these roads and to see the purple flags everywhere. It’s gonna be really sweet,” she said.

The flags have provided support in multiple ways.

“And it’s not just a financial support but it’s more just like, we’ve got you and we’re here for you. And you may not need me, but just you know that I’m here, you know that we’re here if there’s anything that we can do,” said Tyson.

Even more people have stepped up to help and provide support.

“As I talk to people, I’m getting calls or text messages daily to say, we want a purple flag. I mean, even my neighbor’s son who lives in Maryland, even he wants to have a purple flag,” she said.

Now they are waiting for her to hopefully return home.

“We just are believing in the depths of our hearts that Allison is going to be back running our roads, and it’s gonna happen soon. We just want to crowd the streets with these flags to let her know that we have been praying and cheering and rooting her on from the minute that we found out,” said Tyson.

The flags can purchased online through the “Allison’s Race” Facebook page for $20. All proceeds from the flags will go to Allison’s family.

