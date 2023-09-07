Submit Photos/Videos
Historic house finds a new home 400 feet away in Augusta

Historic Augusta moved a historic house from 2516 McDowell St. to 2489 East Ave. to save it from demolition.
By Staff reports
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Historic Augusta on Thursday morning moved a historic house on McDowell Street to save it from demolition.

The house was moved from 2516 McDowell St. to a location 400 feet away at 2489 East Ave.

The McDowell Street property was approved for demolition by Augusta’s Historic Preservation Commission in January.

Historic Augusta raised concerns about the demolition of the historic 1870s structure at the meeting.

A vacant lot was identified on nearby East Avenue, owned by sympathetic property owner Ross Snellings. Approvals from both the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Historic Preservation Commission allowed for the moving process to get underway.

The house is listed as a contributing structure to the Summerville Historic District, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The 1870s structure was originally a residence for John Fordyce, a U.S. soldier stationed at the Augusta Arsenal after the Civil War. Since then, it has been the home of Jackson Kennedy and his descendants.

Historic Augusta intends to have the house structure rehabilitated to continue its use as a home.

