Hail tumbles across Augusta region; limbs block I-20 near Grovetown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a storm blew into Augusta on Thursday afternoon, the hail started tumbling.

Among the areas hit around 4:15 p.m. was News 12′s building near Riverwatch Parkway and Interstate 20. The marble-size hail peppered our grounds and putting green.

Tree limbs were reported down on westbound Interstate 20 with all lanes blocked near Lewiston Road. Also, eastbound traffic at the state line was at a standstill on Interstate 20.

News 12′s First Alert meteorologists had said a few severe storms were expected in the afternoon and evening, with damaging straight-line winds and quarter-size hail possible.

Storms will gradually diminish in coverage overnight.

