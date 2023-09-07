Submit Photos/Videos
Hail tumbles across Augusta region; limbs block I-20 near Grovetown

As a thunderstorm blew into Augusta on Thursday afternoon, the hail came tumbling down on the News 12 putting green.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a storm blew into Augusta on Thursday afternoon, the hail started tumbling.

Among the areas hit around 4:15 p.m. was News 12′s building near Riverwatch Parkway and Interstate 20. The marble-size hail peppered our grounds and putting green.

Tree limbs were reported down on westbound Interstate 20 with all lanes blocked near Lewiston Road. Also, eastbound traffic at the state line was at a standstill on Interstate 20.

News 12′s First Alert meteorologists had said a few severe storms were expected in the afternoon and evening, with damaging straight-line winds and quarter-size hail possible.

Storms will gradually diminish in coverage overnight.

