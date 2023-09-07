Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student

Maj. Cecile Williams
Maj. Cecile Williams(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown High School teacher was arrested and suspended after allegedly hitting a student, the Columbia County School District said Thursday.

Administrators were notified Wednesday that the teacher had allegedly struck a student during class the previous day.

Junior ROTC instructor Maj. Cecile Williams has been suspended pending further investigation by the Human Resources Department.

Williams has also been arrested and charged with simple battery by Columbia County School District police.

The incident will be submitted to the Professional Standards Commission for further review, as required.

“Safety of students and staff is a top priority and any inappropriate physical contact is not tolerated,” the school district said in a letter to parents. “We take allegations such as these extremely seriously and will investigate fully.”

According to a biography posted by the school district, Williams was born in Jamaica and moved to New York in 1989. She enlisted in the Army in June 1994 and served honorably for 12 years as a senior paralegal noncommissioned officer before attending Officer Candidate School.

She earned her commission in 2006 and served in various locations around the world, including Iraq, South Korea and Fort Gordon.

She has received a number of medals and awards.

