Georgia State Patrol reports 21 traffic deaths over Labor Day weekend

Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 21 people died in traffic crashes over Labor Day weekend, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

GSP defined Labor Day weekend as 6 p.m. Sept. 1 to 11:59 p.m. Sept. 4. They reported nine deaths in eight crashes, while deaths were also reported by the Atlanta Police Department, DeKalb County Police Department, Gwinnett County Police Department and South Fulton Police Department.

14 of the 21 deaths occurred in the Atlanta area. A GSP post reported two, DeKalb County police reported 4, Gwinnett County police reported six and South Fulton and Atlanta police reported one each.

GSP further reported 200 injuries in 300 crashes and more than 16,000 traffic stops. Those 16,000 stops resulted in more than 9,000 citations.

