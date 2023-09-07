Former Burke Co. Chief Deputy to announce sheriff candidacy campaign

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard will be announcing his official campaign to run for Burke County Sheriff, against the current Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

On Tuesday, Blanchard stated he would confirm his campaign platform and plans for the future if elected, on Thursday, during a campaign announcement dinner for invited media only.

Though retiring from law enforcement in 2020, we will find out tonight if Blanchard is returning to run for sheriff.

In Blanchard’s announcement invite, it states:

“On Thursday, Lewis Blanchard will announce his vision for Burke County and his promise to lead with Consistency, Sincerity, and Integrity. Blanchard’s campaign platform is built on the pillars of Consistency, Sincerity, and Integrity. He believes that holding himself accountable is the first step to holding others accountable to the law. His commitment to an open-door policy aims to keep Burke County citizens well-informed, foster critical dialogue, and build stronger relationships within the community.”

To learn more about the Blanchard campaign, go to the website.

