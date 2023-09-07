Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Florida governor orders flags to be flown half-staff in honor of Jimmy Buffett

FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs on the Acura Stage during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage...
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs on the Acura Stage during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival at the Fairgrounds in New Orleans Sunday, April 26, 2015. Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Brett Duke /The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown half-staff in the state in honor of legendary musician Jimmy Buffett.

Buffett, a Florida resident, passed away after battling cancer on Friday, Sept. 1.

Flags of the United States and the State of Florida at the Monroe County Courthouse in Key West, Florida, City of Key West City Hall, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida were ordered to be flown at half-staff for 24 hours from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday “because it’s always five o’clock somewhere,” the governor announced.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett moved to Key West in his early years to build a legacy.

Buffett is an inductee of the Florida Artists Hall of Fame.

His song “Margaritaville” led to success on the stage and off the charts, becoming a namesake for his business ventures, which include restaurants, resorts, and a lifestyle brand.

A lifelong conservationist, Buffett spearheaded efforts to protect the manatee, Florida’s State Marine Mammal, through the Save the Manatee License Plate. Buffett’s appreciation for Florida’s landmark Everglades was reinforced through philanthropic efforts and song.

“Floridians ‘Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season’ are encouraged to commemorate the legacy of our adopted native son by raising their margarita glass and enjoying a cheeseburger here in paradise to wish the ‘Son of a Son of a Sailor’ well,” the governor wrote in his memorandum.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County inmate dies after being rushed to hospital
Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by...
Hit-and-run kills 21-year-old pedestrian on Mike Padgett Highway
Jaylavin Fulmer
Man fired gun in Jeep, hit teen running past, deputies say
Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
Pray for drowned player’s mom, ARC football coach urges
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student

Latest News

The Richmond Academy’s football team honored the life of Se’Vonn Small on Thursday.
ARC football team honors drowned team with balloon release
Robert Allen body-cam photo.
I-TEAM: Burke County DUI case disappears after sheriff steps in
Nearly 50 kids in Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries when a tow truck hit their school bus in...
Police: 49 kids injured after tow truck crashes into school bus head-on
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China
Neighbors made yard flags to support Allison.
‘Like one big family’: Community comes together to support Greenbrier student