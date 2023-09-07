Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move toward the region today. Highs Thursday will reach the low to mid-90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Storm chances will increase later into the day, with storms possible as the cold front gets closer to the CSRA. A few severe storms cannot be ruled out as well. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

The front will stall near the CSRA Friday into Saturday bringing the chance of isolated showers/storms and slightly cooler temperatures throughout the weekend. Rain chances Friday through the weekend look to be mainly in the afternoon. Lows will hover in the mid-60s Friday through Sunday morning. Highs will be near 90 Friday and then stay in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

