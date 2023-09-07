ARC football team honors drowned teen with balloon release

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond Academy’s football team honored the life of Se’Vonn Small on Thursday.

The teen lost his life in a drowning on Monday at Clarks Hill Lake.

The Musketeers dedicated this season to number 43.

Small was a JV starter working his way up to playing Varsity full-time.

Now, his teammates are having to prepare for the games ahead without him.

“We lost a brother in the flesh again. But we gained an angel in the Spirit. One that can get us over some humps that we never, never may see coming,” said ARC Head Coach Keenan Grissett. “How do you battle through? You take Se’Vonn’s spirit of inquisitiveness of wanting to be corrected and wanting to be better. And we take that, and we continue with it. And I think that’s going to propel us forward to have a great year for sure.”

