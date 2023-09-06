Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty

Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.
Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company via PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wendy’s is finally jumping on the pumpkin spice train with a new Frosty.

Starting Sept. 12, Wendy’s will be offering the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

According to a news release, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty merges “the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite.”

Wendy’s said the Pumpkin Spice Frosty will temporarily replace the Vanilla Frosty. The classic Chocolate Frosty will still be available.

This is the first time the restaurant chain has offered a Pumpkin Spice Frosty. However, Wendy’s is no stranger to seasonal flavors, offering the Strawberry Frosty in the summer and the Peppermint Frosty over the holidays.

The restaurant chain will also be offering Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew coffee. Wendy’s said the drink will use the same syrup from the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and merge it with cold brew and creamer swirled over ice.

The fall menu items will be available for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
ARC dedicates football season to player who drowned
A 16-year-old male drowned at Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day, according to Georgia...
16-year-old dies after Labor Day drowning at Pointes West
Coroner IDs Columbia woman found dead near Salley
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Augusta
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
$4.5M Augusta COVID aid fraud case tops list for federal prosecutors

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19,...
Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain agreement
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding...
Prosecutors in Trump’s Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months
FILE - The district, which serves 27,000 students about 35 miles east of Los Angeles, is one of...
California judge halts district policy requiring parents be told if kids change pronouns
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
Enrique Tarrio sentenced. (Source: CNN/KATU/COURTESY: BILL HENNESSY/BRENDAN...
Proud Boys leader sentenced