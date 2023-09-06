Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Waynesboro man gets 16 years in federal child porn case

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting he coerced a child to produce sexually explicit images.

Keyshawn Omar Cooper, 21, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to 200 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to production of child pornography.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Cooper to pay $3,000 in restitution and to serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender after completion of his prison term.

MORE | $4.5M Augusta COVID aid fraud case tops list for federal prosecutors

As described in court, in May 9, 2021, Cooper communicated via an internet application with an 11-year-old child in Missouri, and persuaded the victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of creating visual depictions that the victim then sent to Cooper. The child’s mother discovered the activity.

The investigation determined the child and Cooper met online while playing the “Grand Theft Auto” video game, and Cooper pretended to be a young girl to persuade the child to send sexually explicit photos. Agents found those images, along with other sexually explicit images of children, saved on a phone seized from Cooper.

MORE | Killer won’t be released early again, S.C. top court says

The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara M. Lyons.

“This predatory crime represents a nightmare scenario for parents whose children connect with others to play games over the internet,” said U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg. “Thanks to the vigilance of one of those parents and diligent law enforcement partners, Keyshawn Cooper is no longer a danger to children.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
ARC dedicates football season to player who drowned
A 16-year-old male drowned at Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day, according to Georgia...
16-year-old dies after Labor Day drowning at Pointes West
Coroner IDs Columbia woman found dead near Salley
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Augusta
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
$4.5M Augusta COVID aid fraud case tops list for federal prosecutors

Latest News

Student injured in shooting at Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
After Josey shooting, teens to share concerns, experiences
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a promotional event, June 22,...
Delta Air Lines hires Tom Brady as ‘long-term strategic adviser’
Rep. Jim Clyburn
Clyburn, others glad for grant bringing broadband to Bamberg
Jeriod John Price
Killer won’t be released early again, S.C. top court says