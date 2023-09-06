USC Aiken Eventing Team celebrates championship win with ceremony
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are some bragging rights in store for some University of South Carolina Aiken students.
The eventing team won a national championship this year.
On Wednesday, they celebrated the win with a ceremony for the team.
We spoke to players after the celebration to reflect back on what it took to get here and what the win meant for the university.
“Hours a day, six days a week, but it’s awesome,” said Alexa Duncan. “This is the first time for the school.”
Next year, there will be a home-field advantage for the team. The eventing national championship will be in Aiken for the next two years.
