USC Aiken Eventing Team celebrates championship win with ceremony

The eventing team won a national championship this year.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are some bragging rights in store for some University of South Carolina Aiken students.

The eventing team won a national championship this year.

On Wednesday, they celebrated the win with a ceremony for the team.

We spoke to players after the celebration to reflect back on what it took to get here and what the win meant for the university.

“Hours a day, six days a week, but it’s awesome,” said Alexa Duncan. “This is the first time for the school.”

Next year, there will be a home-field advantage for the team. The eventing national championship will be in Aiken for the next two years.

