Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Rabid raccoon discovered in Saluda County; 1 pet exposed

(Alan Vernon / CC BY 2.0)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a raccoon in Saluda County tested positive for rabies, at least the tenth this summer across the CSRA.

The raccoon was found near Denny Highway and Joe Black Road. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined, officials say.

Authorities recommend these steps:

  • Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.
  • Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.
  • Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.
  • Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.
MORE | McDuffie County cat attacked by rabid raccoon, CSRA’s 9th

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory on Sept. 2 and was confirmed to have rabies on Sept. 5.

If you believe you or someone you know have come in contact, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at 843-953-0150 or the Aiken office at 803-642-1637.

This raccoon is the first animal in that county to test positive for rabies.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
ARC dedicates football season to player who drowned
A 16-year-old male drowned at Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day, according to Georgia...
16-year-old dies after Labor Day drowning at Pointes West
Coroner IDs Columbia woman found dead near Salley
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Augusta
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
$4.5M Augusta COVID aid fraud case tops list for federal prosecutors

Latest News

Despite complaints, weeds and decay go wild across Augusta
Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
Pray for drowned player’s mom, ARC football coach urges
After Josey shooting, teens to share concerns, experiences
What the Tech: App of the day, Milanote