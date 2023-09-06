Rabid raccoon discovered in Saluda County; 1 pet exposed

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a raccoon in Saluda County tested positive for rabies, at least the tenth this summer across the CSRA.

The raccoon was found near Denny Highway and Joe Black Road. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined, officials say.

Authorities recommend these steps:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory on Sept. 2 and was confirmed to have rabies on Sept. 5.

If you believe you or someone you know have come in contact, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at 843-953-0150 or the Aiken office at 803-642-1637.

This raccoon is the first animal in that county to test positive for rabies.

