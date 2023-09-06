Submit Photos/Videos
‘Prove a point’: Trailer park owner admits setting shed on fire after heated argument

Grady Walden
Grady Walden(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An owner of a trailer park in North Augusta was arrested this weekend after setting a shed on fire and pointing a firearm during a heated disagreement, according to authorities.

Aiken County deputies say they arrived at the block of 400 Diamond Park Road on Sunday, around 6 a.m. where a shed had been set on fire after a heated argument.

The victim stated the suspect and owner of the trailer park, set fire to a shed with newspapers and gasoline after the two had been arguing over who owns the shed, deputies say.

MORE | 16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Augusta

The victim stated that the suspect, identified as Grady Walden, 83, pointed a handgun at him, but was able to disarm Walden, officials say.

Deputies say they spoke with Walden, and he admitted to setting fire to the shed because he believed that the shed belonged to him and not the victim.

Authorities say Walden said he set the shed on fire to “prove a point.”

Walden also admitted to pointing the firearm at the victim, because the victim allegedly owned a homemade sword, according to authorities.

Walden confirmed he owns the trailer park, has been having issues with the victim, and has been trying to get him kicked off the property, authorities say.

Walden was arrested and charged with arson in the second and third degree and pointing a firearm, according to jail records.

