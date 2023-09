Killer won’t be released early again, S.C. top court says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An order from the South Carolina Supreme Court released Wednesday morning vacated a lower court’s order that reduced the sentence for convicted murderer Jeriod Price.

The Supreme Court ordered that Price, 43, who was released from prison 16 years early, will now remain in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections and must serve the remainder of his sentence.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The order states that the courts did not have the authority to allow Price to be released from prison. According to South Carolina state law, anyone convicted of murder must serve a minimum of 30 years.

In December 2022, former Richland County Judge Casey Manning signed and sealed an order cutting Price’s sentence to 19 years. Price was released in March of this year.

The order came under intense criticism this month over its secrecy, questions about court procedure, and arguments the law wasn’t followed.

The state supreme court quickly overturned that decision and ordered Price back to prison immediately, but he never returned, prompting a months-long search. Price was captured in July in New York and was returned to prison.

Price was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing college football player Carl Smalls, Jr. in 2002.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.