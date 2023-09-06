Have you seen this missing Harlem woman?

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen leaving her home in Harlem.

Janet Casteel was last seen on Sept. 5 around noon in a black 2023 Kia Soul, the agency says.

Janet Casteel was in a black 2023 Kia Soul. (WRDW)

If you have any information on Casteel, contact the sheriff’s office at 706-541-2800 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-541-1044.

