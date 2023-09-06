Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen this missing Harlem woman?

Janet Casteel
Janet Casteel(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen leaving her home in Harlem.

Janet Casteel was last seen on Sept. 5 around noon in a black 2023 Kia Soul, the agency says.

Janet Casteel was in a black 2023 Kia Soul.
Janet Casteel was in a black 2023 Kia Soul.(WRDW)

If you have any information on Casteel, contact the sheriff’s office at 706-541-2800 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-541-1044.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
ARC dedicates football season to player who drowned
A 16-year-old male drowned at Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day, according to Georgia...
16-year-old dies after Labor Day drowning at Pointes West
Coroner IDs Columbia woman found dead near Salley
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Augusta
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
$4.5M Augusta COVID aid fraud case tops list for federal prosecutors

Latest News

The Augusta Riverwalk
Felon or visionary: Should Riverwalk be named for Ed McIntyre?
The eventing team won a national championship this year.
USC Aiken Eventing Team celebrates championship win with ceremony
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a promotional event, June 22,...
Delta Air Lines hires Tom Brady as ‘long-term strategic adviser’
Jefferson County High School in Georgia
Jefferson County High becomes 2nd district to cancel tailgate party