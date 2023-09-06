Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An inmate at the Fulton County Jail died three days after he was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawndre Delmore, 24, was found unresponsive on Aug. 31. The sheriff’s office said jail staff tried to revive him until he was taken to the hospital.

He died on Sunday after he remained unresponsive at Grady Memorial Hospital, they said.

“The Atlanta Police Department will conduct a death investigation and Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Delmore was arrested on April 1 on second degree burglary and willful obstruction of law enforcement charges and booked into the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He was being held on $2,500 bond on the burglary charge and signature bond on the obstruction charge,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

This marks the 10th jail-related death since January and sixth since July.

In July, The Department of Justice (DOJ) launched a civil investigation into conditions at the jail.

According to the DOJ, the investigation is looking at the living conditions at the jail, access to medical and mental health care, history of conditions at the jail, use of force, and the structural safety of the jail. The investigation is also looking into whether “Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office discriminate against persons with psychiatric disabilities inside the jail,” the DOJ said.

The DOJ announced that the Civil Rights Division’s Special Litigation Section is conducting the investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia.

