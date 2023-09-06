Despite complaints, weeds and decay go wild across Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We learned a couple of weeks ago that grass trimmings and piles of weeds are the No. 1 complaint from Augusta neighbors to the city .

It’s still a problem.

The overgrowth across the city is a sore sight for anyone who drives or walks by.

For Butch Palmer and Megan Alig, they see it daily when they go to work.

Both work in Harrisburg and have watched the grass grow, the sidewalks crack, the abandoned homes around them go dirty.

Property taxes go up, but the service satisfaction goes down each year, it seems.

“My property taxes are going up, and I’m not getting first-class service, but I’m paying first-class rates,” Palmer said.

They said they’d made “countless” calls to Augusta 311 to have someone come down and clean up the area.

They said no one comes down or they do come down and nothing gets cleaned.

We requested 311 complaints for Battle Row, Eve Street, Barnes Lane and Crawford Avenue – three random streets in Harrisburg – and more than 300 documents came back.

The common theme of them all is “lack of maintenance, overgrown grass.”

We’ve reported the city is looking at solutions to the overgrowth and ways to maintain it, but Palmer and Alig aren’t holding their breaths.

