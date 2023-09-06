Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Upper-level ridging over the CSRA today will lead to above average high temperatures in the mid-90s, feel like temperatures could get close to 100. Mostly sunny skies during the day with winds out of the west between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will move toward the region Thursday. Highs Thursday will reach the low to mid-90s. Storm chances look low during the day, but an isolated shower or storm is possible late Thursday as the cold front gets closer to the CSRA. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

The front will stall near the CSRA Friday into Saturday bringing the chance of isolated showers/storms and slightly cooler temperatures throughout the weekend. Rain chances Friday through the weekend look to be mainly in the afternoon. Lows will hover in the mid-60s Friday through Sunday morning. Highs will be near 90 Friday and then stay in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

