Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Riley Hale

Cold front moves in late Thursday. Seasonal highs with isolated to scattered storm chances Friday through Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move toward the region Thursday. Highs Thursday will reach the low to mid-90s. Storm chances look low during the day, but an isolated shower or storm is possible late Thursday as the cold front gets closer to the CSRA. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m.

The front will stall near the CSRA Friday into Saturday bringing the chance of isolated showers/storms and slightly cooler temperatures throughout the weekend. Rain chances Friday through the weekend look to be mainly in the afternoon. Lows will hover in the mid-60s Friday through Sunday morning. Highs will be near 90 Friday and then stay in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
ARC dedicates football season to player who drowned
A 16-year-old male drowned at Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day, according to Georgia...
16-year-old dies after Labor Day drowning at Pointes West
Coroner IDs Columbia woman found dead near Salley
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Augusta
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
$4.5M Augusta COVID aid fraud case tops list for federal prosecutors

Latest News

Headlines
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Headlines
Hot and More Humid Today, Iso. Storms Fri./Sat.
Hot Wednesday ahead with highs in the 90s. Few storms possible Thursday into the weekend.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Hot Wednesday ahead with highs in the 90s. Few storms possible Thursday into the weekend.
Riley's 11 pm Forecast