Crews battle house fire in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) reported crews battled a house fire where the structure of the building collapsed.

Officials said OPDS crews received help from off-duty ODPS firefighters, along with Bolentown Fire Department, Cordova Fire Department, Canaan Fire Department, and Orangeburg County OES Rehab to help with a house fire on Foxfire Lane.

Crews got to the blaze within seven minutes of dispatch time where firefighters arrived and encountered a 1-1/2-story single-family house fire with flames through the roof according to fire officers.

Firefighters added that once all people who were in the house were confirmed to be out of the structure with no injuries, crews started suppression efforts, but the blaze was too much, and the roof collapsed which caused crews to switch to defensive tactics.

The fire was brought under control after an hour while firefighters remained on the scene to complete extinguishment until 6 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Orangeburg Fire Mashal with help from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Orangeburg County Fire District.

Officials said at this time, the cause of the fire was accidental, and officials added that this is the third structure fire Orangeburg crews have responded to since Friday night.

