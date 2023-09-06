Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Crews battle house fire in Orangeburg County

Crews battle fire in Orangeburg County
he Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) reported crews battled a house fire where the structure of the building collapsed.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) reported crews battled a house fire where the structure of the building collapsed.

Officials said OPDS crews received help from off-duty ODPS firefighters, along with Bolentown Fire Department, Cordova Fire Department, Canaan Fire Department, and Orangeburg County OES Rehab to help with a house fire on Foxfire Lane.

Crews got to the blaze within seven minutes of dispatch time where firefighters arrived and encountered a 1-1/2-story single-family house fire with flames through the roof according to fire officers.

Firefighters added that once all people who were in the house were confirmed to be out of the structure with no injuries, crews started suppression efforts, but the blaze was too much, and the roof collapsed which caused crews to switch to defensive tactics.

The fire was brought under control after an hour while firefighters remained on the scene to complete extinguishment until 6 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Orangeburg Fire Mashal with help from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Orangeburg County Fire District.

Officials said at this time, the cause of the fire was accidental, and officials added that this is the third structure fire Orangeburg crews have responded to since Friday night.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
ARC dedicates football season to player who drowned
A 16-year-old male drowned at Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day, according to Georgia...
16-year-old dies after Labor Day drowning at Pointes West
Coroner IDs Columbia woman found dead near Salley
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Augusta
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
$4.5M Augusta COVID aid fraud case tops list for federal prosecutors

Latest News

Computer
Bamberg County welcomes broadband grant with open arms
Rabid raccoon in Saluda County; 1 pet exposed
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US
USC Aiken Eventing Team celebrates championship win with ceremony