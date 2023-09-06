Clyburn, others glad for grant bringing broadband to Bamberg

BAMBERG, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, leaders in South Carolina announced a life-changing grant to bring broadband internet to one of our rural counties.

It’s due to the ReConnect Program, which is part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

The high-speed internet investment will bring affordable and reliable internet access to people who live in Bamberg.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Taylor Martin is learning how broadband will change lives in Bamberg County and elsewhere in the CSRA, Look for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Leaders involved in the project say these funds will be a great help for schools in the area.

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District was joined by other officials in making the announcement.

“Making America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all – that’s what I live for,” the Democratic U.S. representative said.

County Administrator Joey Preston said the journey began several years ago, and officials applied for grants nine earlier times before being approved.

“It took 10 times to make it happen, and it happened this time,” he said.

“Perseverance has been our guiding light,” he added.

He said Bamberg County was inspired by Orangeburg County, which succeeded in its broadband effort a decade ago.

He said the internet access will be crucial to schools, calling it a “bridge to a brighter future for our children.”

He said it will also be pivotal for the economic development of Bamberg County.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.