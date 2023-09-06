Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken’s Makin’ arts and crafts show returns this Friday, Saturday

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s almost time for Aiken’s Makin’ annual arts and crafts show.

The show will bring colorful paintings and creative crafts, the smell of funnel cakes and kettle corn to downtown Aiken on Friday and Saturday.

Held annually since 1976 by the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, the 47th Aiken’s Makin’ will feature 212 artisans and 22 food vendors. This year, 44% of the vendors were not at the event in 2022.

Offerings will include folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, ironwork, candles, textile art, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, canvas art, stained glass, as well as food items like sweets, dips, jams and homemade pickles.

Booths will be under the canopy of trees in the parkways along Park Avenue from Chesterfield to Union streets.

“The City of Aiken has done a fantastic job refreshing Aiken’s iconic parkways. The meandering hardscape paths under the canopy of shade trees is a perfect place to enjoy the day and have a little, or a lot of retail therapy,” said Show Director Dianne Phillips. “From the practical to the whimsical, there is something for everyone at Aiken’s Makin’.”

There’s no charge to attend the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

