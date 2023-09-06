Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken’s Makin’ arts and crafts show has gotten underway

Aiken's Makin' has gotten underway in downtown Aiken. Here's a look at what you'll find there.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken’s Makin’ annual arts and crafts show is bringing colorful paintings and creative crafts, the smell of funnel cakes and kettle corn to downtown Aiken.

The first day was Friday, and the fun continues Saturday.

Held annually since 1976 by the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, the 47th Aiken’s Makin’ features 212 artisans and 22 food vendors. This year, 44% of the vendors were not at the event in 2022.

MORE | Circle K reschedules discount day that was delayed by Idalia

Offerings will include folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, ironwork, candles, textile art, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, canvas art, stained glass, as well as food items like sweets, dips, jams and homemade pickles.

Booths will be under the canopy of trees in the parkways along Park Avenue from Chesterfield to Union streets.

MORE | Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA

“The City of Aiken has done a fantastic job refreshing Aiken’s iconic parkways. The meandering hardscape paths under the canopy of shade trees is a perfect place to enjoy the day and have a little, or a lot of retail therapy,” said Show Director Dianne Phillips. “From the practical to the whimsical, there is something for everyone at Aiken’s Makin’.”

There’s no charge to attend the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The following roads will be blocked at Park Avenue: Newberry Street, York Street, Fairfield Street, and Union Street. Park Ave westbound from Union Street to Chesterfield Street will also be blocked. All parking on the westbound side of Park Avenue from Union Street to Chesterfield Street will be unavailable after 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Fleming Street in Wrens after a deputy was involved in a shooting on...
Suspect shot, killed by Jefferson County deputy in Wrens
Crime scene tape
Name released for 63-year-old shot dead in Augusta
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student
Robert Allen body-cam photo.
I-TEAM: Burke County DUI case disappears after sheriff steps in
Hail peppered the News 12 putting green on the afternoon of Sept. 7 , 2023.
Storm blows through region, bringing down hail, trees

Latest News

What the Tech: Here’s what you should know about iOS 17
Aiken's Makin' has gotten underway in downtown Aiken. Here's a look at what you'll find there.
A look at what's happening during Aiken's Makin'
Peaches
Georgia’s classic drawl is fading, according to new study
Researchers noticed a big difference in the way older people in Georgia pronounced vowels in...
Georgia's distinctive accent is fading, according to study