Aiken’s Makin’ arts and crafts show has gotten underway

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken’s Makin’ annual arts and crafts show is bringing colorful paintings and creative crafts, the smell of funnel cakes and kettle corn to downtown Aiken.

The first day was Friday, and the fun continues Saturday.

Held annually since 1976 by the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, the 47th Aiken’s Makin’ features 212 artisans and 22 food vendors. This year, 44% of the vendors were not at the event in 2022.

Offerings will include folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, ironwork, candles, textile art, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, canvas art, stained glass, as well as food items like sweets, dips, jams and homemade pickles.

Booths will be under the canopy of trees in the parkways along Park Avenue from Chesterfield to Union streets.

“The City of Aiken has done a fantastic job refreshing Aiken’s iconic parkways. The meandering hardscape paths under the canopy of shade trees is a perfect place to enjoy the day and have a little, or a lot of retail therapy,” said Show Director Dianne Phillips. “From the practical to the whimsical, there is something for everyone at Aiken’s Makin’.”

There’s no charge to attend the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The following roads will be blocked at Park Avenue: Newberry Street, York Street, Fairfield Street, and Union Street. Park Ave westbound from Union Street to Chesterfield Street will also be blocked. All parking on the westbound side of Park Avenue from Union Street to Chesterfield Street will be unavailable after 4 p.m.

