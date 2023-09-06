After Josey shooting, teens to share concerns, experiences

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mentors and mental health advocates want to hear from students and teens about the issues they face in school and in the community.

The young people can speak about it during a forum tonight that comes three weeks after a shooting inside Josey High School injured a student.

Ahead of the meeting, News 12 is talking with forum organizers Jamilah Dukes and Dr. Onnie Poe on how they’re working to bring a community together for good. Then we’ll be at the forum to hear what young people say, Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Soon after the shooting, a town hall meeting was held for adults in surrounding neighborhoods to come together and have conversations about long-term solutions to the violence threatening young people.

With tonight’s meeting at the Purpose Center, 1650 Olive Road near Josey, organizers are keeping their promise to make the meetings more than a one-time thing.

The shooting at Josey happened after an argument between two students escalated. One of the students pulled out a gun and fired it, injuring the other student in the finger.

While the injury wasn’t life-threatening, it was a wake-up call for some parents and educators who realized how quickly it could have turned deadly for one or more students.

Richmond County schools have been the site of brawls and fights in recent weeks, but this was the first shooting in recent memory inside a school building here.

The suspect is in a youth detention center undergoing a mental evaluation.

Jamilah Dukes and Dr. Onnie Poe are among the organizers of the meetings.

Dukes is committed to making them a success, working to reach out to each person who attended the initial meeting to find what they thought could’ve been done better. And Poe has experience in the Richmond County School System, bringing to the table her experience as an educator and a mental health advocate.

At tonight’s meeting, the organizers hope young people between ages 11 and 18 will share their experiences in the community, school and home.

Moving forward, they’ll hold another forum Sept. 18 and the third Monday of every month.

Parents are welcome at tonight’s event, too, so they can listen in a judgment-free zone for kids.

