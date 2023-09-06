16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 16-year-old male has been hospitalized after a shooting on 1st Avenue in Augusta.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2100 Block of 1st Ave in reference to a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 16-year-old male who had been shot at least one time in the leg.

The male was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, according to officials.

A 19-year-old male suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

The investigation is still active, according to the sheriff’s office.

