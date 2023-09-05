Weather Blog: A look back at the month of August
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across the board, August brought in less rainfall than the month of July but some local areas saw higher rainfall totals throughout the month. Below is a table that shows rainfall totals for the entire month of August for select locations. There are a few locations that have a range due to multiple data-collecting sites.
|LOCATIONS
|RAINFALL TOTALS
|AIKEN
|2.78″- 7.23″
|NORTH AUGUSTA
|3.23″- 8.10″
|SALLEY
|8.36″ - 9.35″
|MCCORMICK
|5.67″
|BARNWELL
|6.05″ - 7.26″
|EVANS
|5.62″ - 7.31″
|BUSH FIELD
|6.87″
Below is a chart that shows the highest temperatures recorded this month in the cities selected. The average high temperature for this time of year is around 92 degrees. Max high temperatures ranged from 98 to 102, most of those temperatures being recorded on the 27th of August.
|LOCATIONS
|AUGUST MAX HIGH TEMPERATURE
|DATE OF OCCURRENCE
|AIKEN
|99
|AUGUST 28th
|NORTH AUGUSTA
|98
|AUGUST 27th
|SALLEY
|100
|AUGUST 27th
|MCCORMICK
|102
|AUGUST 27th
|BARNWELL
|102
|AUGUST 27th
|THOMSON
|101
|AUGUST 27th
|BUSH FIELD
|99
|AUGUST 25th
Overnight lows throughout the month of July stayed around the 70-degree mark on average. Below is a table of the lowest temperatures recorded during the month of July (2023) across the CSRA.
|LOCATIONS
|AUGUST MINIMUM LOW TEMPERATURE
|DATE OF OCCURRENCE
|AIKEN
|67
|AUGUST 24th
|NORTH AUGUSTA
|65
|AUGUST 18th
|SALLEY
|63
|AUGUST 24th
|MCCORMICK
|65
|AUGUST 25th
|BARNWELL
|62
|AUGUST 24th
|THOMSON
|65
|AUGUST 18th
|BUSH FIELD
|64
|AUGUST 18th
The chart below shows the average high temperature and average low temperature for the month of August in select locations across the CSRA. Climatologically the high temperature for this time of year is 92.6 and this month’s overall average high temperature was 92.4!
|LOCATION
|AVERAGE HIGH TEMPERATURE
|AVERAGE LOW TEMPERATURE
|AIKEN
|91
|71
|NORTH AUGUSTA
|90.8
|71.2
|SALLEY
|91.2
|69.5
|MCCORMICK
|92.1
|68.7
|BARNWELL
|95
|70.2
|THOMSON
|92.6
|70.7
|BUSH FIELD
|92.5
|69.9
Looking at the tropics over the course of August, we had SIX named storms ranging from Tropical Storms to Major Hurricanes which are category 3 and higher.
All six of these named storms formed on or after August 20th. The tropics remain active as we head into the month of September.
Hurricane Idalia brought the most tropical impact to the CSRA at the end of the month. Our area saw anywhere from 1 inch to 8 inches of rainfall throughout the day Wednesday.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.