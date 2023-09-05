Weather Blog: A look back at the month of August

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across the board, August brought in less rainfall than the month of July but some local areas saw higher rainfall totals throughout the month. Below is a table that shows rainfall totals for the entire month of August for select locations. There are a few locations that have a range due to multiple data-collecting sites.

LOCATIONS RAINFALL TOTALS AIKEN 2.78″- 7.23″ NORTH AUGUSTA 3.23″- 8.10″ SALLEY 8.36″ - 9.35″ MCCORMICK 5.67″ BARNWELL 6.05″ - 7.26″ EVANS 5.62″ - 7.31″ BUSH FIELD 6.87″

Below is a chart that shows the highest temperatures recorded this month in the cities selected. The average high temperature for this time of year is around 92 degrees. Max high temperatures ranged from 98 to 102, most of those temperatures being recorded on the 27th of August.

LOCATIONS AUGUST MAX HIGH TEMPERATURE DATE OF OCCURRENCE AIKEN 99 AUGUST 28th NORTH AUGUSTA 98 AUGUST 27th SALLEY 100 AUGUST 27th MCCORMICK 102 AUGUST 27th BARNWELL 102 AUGUST 27th THOMSON 101 AUGUST 27th BUSH FIELD 99 AUGUST 25th

Overnight lows throughout the month of July stayed around the 70-degree mark on average. Below is a table of the lowest temperatures recorded during the month of July (2023) across the CSRA.

LOCATIONS AUGUST MINIMUM LOW TEMPERATURE DATE OF OCCURRENCE AIKEN 67 AUGUST 24th NORTH AUGUSTA 65 AUGUST 18th SALLEY 63 AUGUST 24th MCCORMICK 65 AUGUST 25th BARNWELL 62 AUGUST 24th THOMSON 65 AUGUST 18th BUSH FIELD 64 AUGUST 18th

The chart below shows the average high temperature and average low temperature for the month of August in select locations across the CSRA. Climatologically the high temperature for this time of year is 92.6 and this month’s overall average high temperature was 92.4!

LOCATION AVERAGE HIGH TEMPERATURE AVERAGE LOW TEMPERATURE AIKEN 91 71 NORTH AUGUSTA 90.8 71.2 SALLEY 91.2 69.5 MCCORMICK 92.1 68.7 BARNWELL 95 70.2 THOMSON 92.6 70.7 BUSH FIELD 92.5 69.9

Looking at the tropics over the course of August, we had SIX named storms ranging from Tropical Storms to Major Hurricanes which are category 3 and higher.

All six of these named storms formed on or after August 20th. The tropics remain active as we head into the month of September.

Hurricane Idalia brought the most tropical impact to the CSRA at the end of the month. Our area saw anywhere from 1 inch to 8 inches of rainfall throughout the day Wednesday.

Hurricane Idalia (WRDW)

