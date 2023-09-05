Submit Photos/Videos
Weather Blog: A look back at the month of August

CSRA
CSRA(WRDW)
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across the board, August brought in less rainfall than the month of July but some local areas saw higher rainfall totals throughout the month. Below is a table that shows rainfall totals for the entire month of August for select locations. There are a few locations that have a range due to multiple data-collecting sites.

LOCATIONSRAINFALL TOTALS
AIKEN2.78″- 7.23″
NORTH AUGUSTA3.23″- 8.10″
SALLEY8.36″ - 9.35″
MCCORMICK5.67″
BARNWELL6.05″ - 7.26″
EVANS5.62″ - 7.31″
BUSH FIELD6.87″

Below is a chart that shows the highest temperatures recorded this month in the cities selected. The average high temperature for this time of year is around 92 degrees. Max high temperatures ranged from 98 to 102, most of those temperatures being recorded on the 27th of August.

LOCATIONSAUGUST MAX HIGH TEMPERATUREDATE OF OCCURRENCE
AIKEN99AUGUST 28th
NORTH AUGUSTA98AUGUST 27th
SALLEY100AUGUST 27th
MCCORMICK102AUGUST 27th
BARNWELL102AUGUST 27th
THOMSON101AUGUST 27th
BUSH FIELD99AUGUST 25th

Overnight lows throughout the month of July stayed around the 70-degree mark on average. Below is a table of the lowest temperatures recorded during the month of July (2023) across the CSRA.

LOCATIONSAUGUST MINIMUM LOW TEMPERATUREDATE OF OCCURRENCE
AIKEN67AUGUST 24th
NORTH AUGUSTA65AUGUST 18th
SALLEY63AUGUST 24th
MCCORMICK65AUGUST 25th
BARNWELL62AUGUST 24th
THOMSON65AUGUST 18th
BUSH FIELD64AUGUST 18th

The chart below shows the average high temperature and average low temperature for the month of August in select locations across the CSRA. Climatologically the high temperature for this time of year is 92.6 and this month’s overall average high temperature was 92.4!

LOCATIONAVERAGE HIGH TEMPERATUREAVERAGE LOW TEMPERATURE
AIKEN9171
NORTH AUGUSTA90.871.2
SALLEY91.269.5
MCCORMICK92.168.7
BARNWELL9570.2
THOMSON92.670.7
BUSH FIELD92.569.9

Looking at the tropics over the course of August, we had SIX named storms ranging from Tropical Storms to Major Hurricanes which are category 3 and higher.

All six of these named storms formed on or after August 20th. The tropics remain active as we head into the month of September.

Hurricane Idalia brought the most tropical impact to the CSRA at the end of the month. Our area saw anywhere from 1 inch to 8 inches of rainfall throughout the day Wednesday.

Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

