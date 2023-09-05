Submit Photos/Videos
VA hospital holding career fair in search of doctors, nurses

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center downtown
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center downtown(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Augusta Health Care System will host a job fair Saturday.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s downtown campus, 950 15th St.

Open positions include registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, nurse practitioner, physician and physician assistant.

Applicants should come through the main entrance (near the emergency department) prepared to interview for nursing, physician and other provider positions.

VA Augusta plans to make same-day job offers for many positions.

Applicants should bring:

  • Five or more copies of your resume or CV along with three three professional references.
  • Two forms of government-issued identification.
  • VA Form 10-2850 for physicians only, VA Form 10-2850A for nurses only or VA Form 10-2850C for licensed practical nurses.
  • Copy of professional license (if applicable).
  • Unofficial transcripts (if applicable).
  • DD Form 214 (if applicable).
  • Letter of disability (if applicable).

