Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say

The shooting took place inside Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
The shooting took place inside Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.(Gray News, file)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Capitol Police said they are investigating an attempted murder-suicide incident at Baptist Medical Center around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

An individual who was believed to be visiting a patient entered the hospital and shot the patient, then went into another hospital room and shot themselves.

The shooter is dead, but the patient is in critical but stable condition, according to the Department of Public Safety.

No other details were released about the incident as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old male drowned at Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day, according to Georgia...
16-year-old dies after Labor Day drowning at Pointes West
SRP Federal Credit Union possible fire
Air conditioner sends fire crews to N. Augusta credit union
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Investigation underway after body found near Salley
People in Wrens gather together to discuss recent violence
‘An evil vs. good thing’: Wrens joins against violence
Johnnie Lee Dixon Jr.
Suspect in custody after two shootings in Swainsboro

Latest News

Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
‘We just wanted to order some food’: Truck drivers say they were racially profiled at Denny’s
Gov. Brian Kemp has named the commission that will decide whether or not State Senator Shawn...
Georgia AG on commission deciding if Trump-indicted senator stays in office
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial set to begin in state Senate
Abigail Hall, 50, was arrested after police say she left work intoxicated.
Nurse accused of driving intoxicated on pain medication taken from nursing home