Savannah River National Lab, Augusta Tech to team up

Augusta Technical College
Augusta Technical College(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College and the Savannah River Nuclear Laboratory are embarking on a partnership.

They’ll sign a memorandum of understanding Tuesday afternoon that will provide opportunities for SRNL employees to collaborate with Augusta Tech faculty, staff and students.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • News 12 will be at the signing of the deal between Augusta Tech and SRNL. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

The agreement, to be signed at 3 p.m., will focus on the areas of information technology; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; electrical training; robotics; additive manufacturing; and 3D printing.

Leadership, faculty, staff and students from Augusta Tech and SRNL will be on hand to celebrate this announcement at the Augusta Tech campus, 3200 Augusta Tech Drive, Building 100.

