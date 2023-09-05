Richmond County inmate taken to hospital with injury
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center has been taken to a hospital with injuries.
At 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a female inmate injured at the jail.
Upon the jailer’s arrival, the female inmate was found to be unresponsive and taken to a hospital for treatment.
She was in critical condition and the family has been notified.
