Richmond County inmate taken to hospital with injury

Charles B. Webster Detention Center(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center has been taken to a hospital with injuries.

At 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a female inmate injured at the jail.

Upon the jailer’s arrival, the female inmate was found to be unresponsive and taken to a hospital for treatment. 

She was in critical condition and the family has been notified.

