Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Olive Road bridge is one of railroad’s worst, Augusta leaders learn

Once again, the Olive Road bridge has been struck by a truck? So why don't they fix the problem? It's harder than it sounds.
By Craig Allison
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Often discussed but still lacking a solution, the notoriously low Olive Road bridge was a topic again at Tuesday’s Augusta Commission meeting.

The railroad overpass across Olive Road near White Street is too low for a standard box truck to fit under it – but that doesn’t stop drivers from trying.

A truck gets stuck under it every few weeks, despite a plethora of warning signs and signals.

MORE | $4.5M Augusta COVID aid fraud case tops list for federal proscutors

A representative with the CSX railroad spoke to city leaders Tuesday about the bridge, which is nothing if not durable.

He said of the 9,000 bridges CSX manages, the Olive Road bridge and one in Athens are the most destructive.

CSX says every time someone hits the bridge, it causes problems with the tracks, and the company has already spent about a quarter million dollars on repairs in the past three years.

Right now, the biggest struggle is finding a solution that’s financially responsible.

Just raising the bridge 2 inches would cost nearly $1 million, and company officials say that’s too expensive.

Closing Olive Road also isn’t a solution, officials have said in the past. That’s because it’s a crucial route for emergency vehicles, and without it, they’d take longer to get where they’re needed.

MORE | Augusta leaders launch fair housing survey, forums

One solution brought up by Augusta Commission member Wayne Guilfoyle was a PVC pipe arch marking the height of the bridge that he says would be an added warning system and would cost $26,000.

That solution hasn’t yet gained traction, but it’s only been recently pushed by Guilfoyle.

Trimming the budget

Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting were money-saving efforts.

The commission approved a “working document” rightsizing plan to save $10 million.

Interim City Administrator Takiyah Douse put forth the plan a few weeks ago in an effort to keep from raising property taxes.

Meanwhile, Mayor Garnett Johnson has proposed asking every city department to come back with plans to save 5% and 10%. At Tuesday’s meeting, a substitute motion was made to bring the budget-cut model down to 3% and 5%.

That motion failed and commissioners decided to continue the conversation during a Sept. 15 workshop on the rightsizing plan.

Also Tuesday ...

  • The Augusta Commission approved $310,000 from the contingency fund as an emergency procurement to replace locks and hinges at the county jail and deferred to the interim administrator to come back with recommendations on funding a new jail pod.
  • Johnson gave a key to the city to Grammy award-winning Augustan Tony Mercedes, who has won publisher Grammys for Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and TLC’s “No Scrubs.” Mercedes is a 1980 graduate of Glenn Hills High School.
  • Leaders decided to hold workshops in the coming weeks and months on creating firm ordinances for food trucks to operate in Richmond County, a panhandling ordinance like Columbia County’s and bringing departments together to discuss transient guests overstaying in Augusta hotels.
  • Commissioners approved $5,000 in renovations to Hickman Park from the Trust of Oakland Park and $28,500 for restrooms at Vernon Forest Park.
  • The panel approved $195,000 for running the Nov. 7 election on a 0.05% sales use tax to fund a new James Brown Arena
  • Funding was approved for street lights for the Windsor Spring Road corridor between Meadowbrook Drive and Crosscreek Road, plus $600,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for streetlight construction.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old male drowned at Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day, according to Georgia...
16-year-old dies after Labor Day drowning at Pointes West
SRP Federal Credit Union possible fire
Air conditioner sends fire crews to N. Augusta credit union
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Investigation underway after body found near Salley
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Horse Creek Academy lifts lockdown after investigation
Burke County Bears
Burke County High cancels homecoming tailgate; alumni react

Latest News

For some, hobbies may include restoring cars, but for others, it could be boats. Yet rarely do...
Lincolnton man is breathing new life into an old ride
Fireworks are thrown at officers Sunday at 'Cop City,' a controversial future public training...
60+ facing RICO charges over Atlanta police training center protests
Jim Griffin (left) and Dick Harpootlian (right), the attorneys who represent convicted killer...
Murdaugh defense ‘very optimistic’ about trial amid jury tampering allegations
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
All 19 Trump co-defendants plead not guilty, waive arraignments