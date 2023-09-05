Olive Road bridge is one of railroad’s worst, Augusta leaders learn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Often discussed but still lacking a solution, the notoriously low Olive Road bridge was a topic again at Tuesday’s Augusta Commission meeting.

The railroad overpass across Olive Road near White Street is too low for a standard box truck to fit under it – but that doesn’t stop drivers from trying.

A truck gets stuck under it every few weeks, despite a plethora of warning signs and signals.

A representative with the CSX railroad spoke to city leaders Tuesday about the bridge, which is nothing if not durable.

He said of the 9,000 bridges CSX manages, the Olive Road bridge and one in Athens are the most destructive.

CSX says every time someone hits the bridge, it causes problems with the tracks, and the company has already spent about a quarter million dollars on repairs in the past three years.

Right now, the biggest struggle is finding a solution that’s financially responsible.

Just raising the bridge 2 inches would cost nearly $1 million, and company officials say that’s too expensive.

Closing Olive Road also isn’t a solution, officials have said in the past. That’s because it’s a crucial route for emergency vehicles, and without it, they’d take longer to get where they’re needed.

One solution brought up by Augusta Commission member Wayne Guilfoyle was a PVC pipe arch marking the height of the bridge that he says would be an added warning system and would cost $26,000.

That solution hasn’t yet gained traction, but it’s only been recently pushed by Guilfoyle.

Trimming the budget

Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting were money-saving efforts.

The commission approved a “working document” rightsizing plan to save $10 million.

Interim City Administrator Takiyah Douse put forth the plan a few weeks ago in an effort to keep from raising property taxes.

Meanwhile, Mayor Garnett Johnson has proposed asking every city department to come back with plans to save 5% and 10%. At Tuesday’s meeting, a substitute motion was made to bring the budget-cut model down to 3% and 5%.

That motion failed and commissioners decided to continue the conversation during a Sept. 15 workshop on the rightsizing plan.

Also Tuesday ...

The Augusta Commission approved $310,000 from the contingency fund as an emergency procurement to replace locks and hinges at the county jail and deferred to the interim administrator to come back with recommendations on funding a new jail pod.

Johnson gave a key to the city to Grammy award-winning Augustan Tony Mercedes, who has won publisher Grammys for Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and TLC’s “No Scrubs.” Mercedes is a 1980 graduate of Glenn Hills High School.

Leaders decided to hold workshops in the coming weeks and months on creating firm ordinances for food trucks to operate in Richmond County, a panhandling ordinance like Columbia County’s and bringing departments together to discuss transient guests overstaying in Augusta hotels.

Commissioners approved $5,000 in renovations to Hickman Park from the Trust of Oakland Park and $28,500 for restrooms at Vernon Forest Park.

The panel approved $195,000 for running the Nov. 7 election on a 0.05% sales use tax to fund a new James Brown Arena

Funding was approved for street lights for the Windsor Spring Road corridor between Meadowbrook Drive and Crosscreek Road, plus $600,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for streetlight construction.

