New details released on drowning death of 16-year-old

By Sydney Hood
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new information on the Labor Day drowning of a 16-year-old at Clarks Hill Lake.

Georgia game wardens responded to the report around 2 p.m. Monday at Pointes West Army Resort, and the body of Se’Vonn Small was recovered later.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Sydney Hood is learning what happened leading up to the drowning and how Se’Vonn Small is being remembered by friends and family. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Witnesses told officials Small and several family members were wading out on a sandbar when a woman in the water started yelling for help.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Se’Vonn did not have on a life jacket when he was found.

When asked about the others, Capt. Andy Shedd said there were no life jackets he was aware of.

There were at least three swimmers, and two were saved by a boater, according to Shedd, who added that there may have been a fourth person in the water.

MORE | Investigation underway after body found near Salley

Shedd said the swimmers were at least 40 to 50 yards from the beach.

Se’Vonn’s body was found in about 7 feet of water, and Shedd was unsure of his swimming abilities.

The swimmers were on the sandbar and kept swimming until it dropped into a “lagoon-type area,” Shedd said.

Search efforts began with a Department of Natural Resources patrol vessel, utilizing boat-mounted sonar, along with the Columbia County Fire/Rescue Dive Team.

