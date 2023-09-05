McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office seeks info on apartment shooting

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help for information on a Labor Day shooting incident.

Officials say multiple vehicles and buildings were hit in the Westwood Drive Apartment complex area in Thomson.

If anyone has any information about this shooting incident, contact Investigator Larry Adaway at 706-595-2040, Ext. 2616, or the Criminal Investigation Division at 706- 597-3851, McDuffie County 911, or your local law enforcement agency.

