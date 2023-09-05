Submit Photos/Videos
Mark Meadows, four more Trump co-defendants plead not guilty

Only former Coffee County elections director Misty Hampton has yet to enter a plea ahead of Wednesday arraignments.
The live stream will be operated by the court.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of the major players included in former President Donald Trump’s Fulton County indictments during Wednesday’s scheduled arraignments, they’re going to be disappointed.

As of noon Tuesday, 18 of the 19 people named in Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ historic indictment of the nation’s 45th president have entered “not guilty” pleas and waived their arraignment.

On Tuesday, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer; state Sen. Shawn Still (R-Norcross); and Trump attorney John Eastman entered pleas of not guilty.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT
Donald Trump

Only former Coffee County elections director Missy Hampton has failed to enter a plea.

Meadows is waiting on a ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones on his plea to sever his case from Trump’s and move it into federal court.

Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed a three-person commission to review whether Still should be suspended from office while under indictment. Still was indicted after allegedly serving as a fake elector for Trump.

If Still is suspended from office, the suspension will last until the Fulton County election interference case is resolved or until his Senate term expires.

The commission has 14 days to make a decision in a written report to Kemp.

This story is developing.

