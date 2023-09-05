Local prescription assistance program seeks donations to help those in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the Biden administration is fighting to lower prescription drug costs for certain medications across the nation, you may be wondering how you’ll pay for the medications you need daily.

A prescription can mean the difference between life or death.

“They can’t afford to get their medicine, but they can’t afford not to because these prescriptions are life sustaining medications that they need to live,” said Tammy Simmons with Heart to Heart Prescription Assistance.

After multiple open heart surgeries and years of health challenges, watching those around him suffer because they couldn’t afford the medications they needed to live, Wayne Canty said it was time to do something about it.

“I pleaded and I begged to God. I said well- if you pull me through this, I’m gonna get out in the community and I’m gonna work,” he said.

Now, two years since the birth of the heart to heart prescription assistance program, they’re still helping those in need of financial assistance for their medications at a time when it’s needed most.

“We will pay for a $45 medication because we’re not gonna let you walk out the door without paying for your medication. It’s not gonna happen,” said Canty.

If they can’t cover the entire cost, they’ll work with other community organizations to get it done.

In order to keep going, they need your help.

Simmons said: “Now, can we help everybody in the community? Not yet. But we’re getting there. We’re getting there.”

If you’d like to sign up for assistance, click HERE.

There are no requirements for assistance, but the organization does not currently provide assistance for narcotics.

If you’d like to learn more about the Heart to Heart Prescription Assistance program, visit their website.

Coming up on Sept. 30, the Heart to Heart Prescription Assistance program will be holding their second annual fundraising concert at Evans Towne Center Park.

The concert will feature four different artists.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate and all proceeds go toward helping those in need of financial assistance for their prescriptions. If you would like to purchase tickets, click HERE.

