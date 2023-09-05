Submit Photos/Videos
Job searching? Check out 3 job fairs today in the CSRA

The career fairs are open to the college’s students, alumni and the community. (Source: file...
The career fairs are open to the college’s students, alumni and the community. (Source: file photo)
By Macy Neal
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System, Augusta University, and South Carolina Works will each hosting a job fair on Tuesday for a variety of available positions.

MORE | ‘We’re hurting’: Equine Rescue of Aiken calls for help

Richmond Co. School System

The job fair will be held at the Transportation Office on Mike Padgett Highway. Also, during Walk-In Wednesdays, all positions can head to 864 Broad Street.

  • Sept. 5 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Wednesdays - from 9 a.m. to noon

Augusta University

The career fair will be located at the Goodwill Job connection on Peach Orchard Road.

Positions in: police, student advisors, financial aid counselors, environmental services, administrative, groundskeeping, information tech, research, dental assistants, and nursing. Apply online.

  • Sept. 5 - 2 to 4 p.m.

S.C. Works

S.C. Works will host job and community resource fairs in Bamberg and Fairfax.

  • Sept. 5 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sept. 6 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Coming Up

Gold Cross EMS will host another 3-week paid training to become an emergency medical responder. The EMR class will be held at the company’s headquarters located at 4328 Wheeler Road. Those interested must submit their application before the due date.

Stay updated with who’s hiring and upcoming job opportunities.

