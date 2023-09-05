Submit Photos/Videos
Horse Creek Academy goes on soft lockdown due to investigation

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Horse Creek Academy goes on soft lockdown based on advisement from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office due to an investigation of an individual in the area, according to officials.

Aiken County dispatch confirms that as of 8:30 a.m., Horse Creek Academy went into soft lockdown on Tuesday morning.

MORE | Investigation underway after body found near Salley

Horse Creek Academy officials inform parents:

“The safety of our students is our top priority, and we are taking necessary precautions. During a soft lockdown, students will be housed within the building until the lockdown is lifted. If your student is tardy this morning, please do not try and use the car line; make sure you park and walk them directly into the building. We will notify you via robocall and email again once the lockdown is lifted.”

We have reached out to the sheriff’s office to learn more about the investigation.

