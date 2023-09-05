Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Holiday delivery: Mother celebrates Labor Day by giving birth to first child

Samantha Jakell gave birth to her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53 a.m. at Piedmont Medical Women's Center in South Carolina. (Source: WBTV)
By Claire Kopsky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A South Carolina mother did not have Labor Day off as she was in labor for nearly five hours with her first baby.

Samantha Jakell welcomed her baby boy at 2:53 a.m.

“When they told us about it being a holiday, we didn’t think about it at first,” she said. “They said, ‘By the way, it is Labor Day,’ and we were like, ‘OK, that sounds about right.’”

Early Monday morning, Knox Paul Jakell was born at 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

He was due Sept. 10 but did not want to miss the holiday.

“He just does what he wants,” the new mother joked.

Although his arrival interrupted the couple’s Labor Day plans, they said their son was a special holiday delivery for them.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old male drowned at Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day, according to Georgia...
16-year-old dies after Labor Day drowning at Pointes West
SRP Federal Credit Union possible fire
Air conditioner sends fire crews to N. Augusta credit union
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Investigation underway after body found near Salley
People in Wrens gather together to discuss recent violence
‘An evil vs. good thing’: Wrens joins against violence
Burke County Bears
Burke County High cancels homecoming tailgate; alumni react

Latest News

Jim Griffin (left) and Dick Harpootlian (right), the attorneys who represent convicted killer...
Murdaugh defense ‘very optimistic’ about trial amid jury tampering allegations
Manifestantes se congregan en el ayuntamiento de la Ciudad de Atlanta para protestar contra la...
60+ facing RICO charges over Atlanta police training center protests
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Larry Taylor. President Joe Biden will award the...
LIVE: Biden awards Medal of Honor to Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight
McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office seeks info on apartment shooting