Georgia AG on commission deciding if Trump-indicted senator stays in office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A review commission has been appointed to determine if a Georgia state senator who was among the 19 people indicted in connection to an alleged attempt to overturn the state’s 2020 election will remain in office.

Gov. Brian Kemp has named the commission that will decide whether or not Shawn Still will remain or be suspended from office. Still was indicted in Fulton County after allegedly serving as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump.

If Still is suspended from office, the suspension will last until the Fulton County election interference case is resolved or until his Senate term expires.

The commission is tasked with determining if the “indictment relates to and adversely affects the administration of (Still’s) office and whether the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected,” the executive order states.

The commission has 14 days to make a decision in a written report to Kemp.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, and state Sen. Steve Gooch (R-Dahlongea) and state Rep. Chuck Efstration (R-Auburn) are on the commission.

Still surrendered himself at the Fulton County jail two weeks ago, only hours after former President Donald Trump did the same after he and 18 others were named in last week’s sweeping indictment from District Attorney Fani Willis.

