Foster care ‘hoteling’ at record low in Georgia, lawmaker says

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Last year, the state of Georgia spent $28 million on foster care “hoteling,” a practice where foster kids are placed in a hotel room or office, rather than a foster home.

State Sen. Kim Jackson says the issue has improved, with only a couple of kids being placed in hotels.

“It’s an unfortunate practice that comes when we simply don’t have a place for a kid to go immediately when a child must be immediately removed from the home,” Jackson said.

Jackson is a member of the Georgia Senate Study Committee on Foster Care. She says the issue has improved immensely.

“We have gone from over 100 children all the way down to two,” Jackson said. “And of course, the best news would be zero. That’s what we’re going for. But I’m super excited to say that the department has worked with community partners to get us down to only two children tonight.”

The state senator says there will be nights when the number is at zero, but adds it’s hard to ensure it stays at zero, due to availability. Costing the state up to $1,500 dollars per night for each child.

“I believe that the agency is well on its way to limiting that stay to, you know, one or two nights at most as we move children into more stable places,” Jackson said.

And for us to continue to address this issue, Jackson says it takes all of us.

“It is imperative that we, as Georgians continue to rally around children who were in the foster care system and children who are at risk of going into the foster care system and make sure that we provide some basic needs love, attention, compassion, and care,” Jackson said. “Because when we care for children on the front end, it prevents them from being homeless or in jail on the back end. So it’s really incumbent upon all of us as Georgia citizens who have children in our lives to make sure that we care well for them.”

Jackson said she and her wife took in a child after she learned about the commonality of foster kids being moved from home to home and the graduation rates for those kids.

