Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Hot highs Wednesday. Cold front moves in late Thursday. Seasonal highs with low storm chances Friday through Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies expected this evening into tonight with clearing skies late. Temperatures will drop to the mid-60s overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Upper level ridging over the CSRA Wednesday will lead to above average high temperatures in the mid-90s, feel like temperatures could get close to 100. Mostly sunny skies during the day with winds out of the west between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will move toward the region Thursday. Highs Thursday will reach the low to mid-90s. Storm chances look low during the day, but an isolated shower or storm is possible late Thursday as the cold front gets closer to the CSRA. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

The front will stall near the CSRA Friday into Saturday bringing the chance of isolated showers/storms and slightly cooler temperatures throughout the weekend. Rain chances Friday through the weekend look to be mainly in the afternoon. Lows will hover in the mid-60s Friday through Sunday morning. Highs will be near 90 Friday and then stay in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be hot Wednesday in the mid-90s, but it will cool off some by the weekend.
Highs will be hot Wednesday in the mid-90s, but it will cool off some by the weekend.(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

