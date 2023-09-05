Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta leaders launch fair housing survey, forums

By Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders and the Augusta Housing Authority have teamed up for a survey and virtual community meetings to collect feedback on fair housing challenges and opportunities.

Three virtual community meetings will be facilitated discussions on fair housing topics. Spots are limited and registration is necessary. All meetings will be held via Zoom and information will be forwarded after registration. To register for a session, click here.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.
  • Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.

There’s also an online survey at http://tinyurl.com/2h68dfvx.

For more information about the survey and meetings, call 706-821-1797.

