Augusta Commission seeks budget cuts and workshops

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission is meeting on Tuesday to approve several items for full approval.

On the agenda, the biggest item is a request by Mayor Garnett Johnson to ask every Augusta-Richmond County department to create a 5% and 10% budget cut model.

While it’s not specified if this would result in job cuts or be permanent for every department, this comes as Augusta has already submitted a rightsizing plan to potentially save $10 million, and take on a lower millage rate to cushion a recent rise in property assessments.

DEVELOPING STORY:

The Commission is also looking to set up a couple of workshops in the coming weeks and months on creating firm ordinances for food trucks to operate in Richmond County, a panhandling ordinance like Columbia County, and bringing departments together to discuss transient guests overstaying in Augusta hotels.

Other items:

Mayor Garnett Johnson gave a key to the city to Grammy award-winning Augustan “Tony Mercedes” who has won publisher Grammys for Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and TLC’s “No Scrubs”.

A representative with CSX is talking to leaders about the Olive Road bridge. He says of CSX’s 9,000 bridges they manage, the Olive Road Bridge and another one in Athens are the most destructive. CSX says that every time someone hits the bridge, it has derailed their tracks, and they’ve already spent about a quarter million dollars on fixing the bridge. Right now their biggest struggle is finding a solution that’s financially responsible. One to raise the bridge 2 inches is approaching $1 million and they say it’s too expensive.

