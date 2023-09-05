Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Commission seeks budget cuts and workshops

Augusta Municipal Building
Augusta Municipal Building(WRDW/WAGT)
By Craig Allison
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission is meeting on Tuesday to approve several items for full approval.

On the agenda, the biggest item is a request by Mayor Garnett Johnson to ask every Augusta-Richmond County department to create a 5% and 10% budget cut model.

While it’s not specified if this would result in job cuts or be permanent for every department, this comes as Augusta has already submitted a rightsizing plan to potentially save $10 million, and take on a lower millage rate to cushion a recent rise in property assessments.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Craig Allison will be at the Augusta Commission meeting to see what decisions will be made. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

The Commission is also looking to set up a couple of workshops in the coming weeks and months on creating firm ordinances for food trucks to operate in Richmond County, a panhandling ordinance like Columbia County, and bringing departments together to discuss transient guests overstaying in Augusta hotels.

Other items:

  • Mayor Garnett Johnson gave a key to the city to Grammy award-winning Augustan “Tony Mercedes” who has won publisher Grammys for Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and TLC’s “No Scrubs”.
  • A representative with CSX is talking to leaders about the Olive Road bridge. He says of CSX’s 9,000 bridges they manage, the Olive Road Bridge and another one in Athens are the most destructive. CSX says that every time someone hits the bridge, it has derailed their tracks, and they’ve already spent about a quarter million dollars on fixing the bridge. Right now their biggest struggle is finding a solution that’s financially responsible. One to raise the bridge 2 inches is approaching $1 million and they say it’s too expensive.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old male drowned at Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day, according to Georgia...
16-year-old dies after Labor Day drowning at Pointes West
SRP Federal Credit Union possible fire
Air conditioner sends fire crews to N. Augusta credit union
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Investigation underway after body found near Salley
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Horse Creek Academy lifts lockdown after investigation
Burke County Bears
Burke County High cancels homecoming tailgate; alumni react

Latest News

Coroner IDs Columbia woman found dead near Salley
Manifestantes se congregan en el ayuntamiento de la Ciudad de Atlanta para protestar contra la...
60+ facing RICO charges over Atlanta police training center protests
Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
‘We are heartbroken’: ARC dedicates football season to player who drowned
Jim Griffin (left) and Dick Harpootlian (right), the attorneys who represent convicted killer...
Murdaugh defense ‘very optimistic’ about trial amid jury tampering allegations