60+ facing RICO charges over Atlanta police training center protests

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state of Georgia has filed organized crime charges against more than 60 people in connection with their protests over Atlanta’s controversial new police and public safety training facility, according to court records.

The charges stem from the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) act.

Back in January, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr suggested RICO charges could be coming.

Read the full indictments here.

“The ability to look at these cases, cases that are kind of RICO in nature, that have a large number of individuals that have been a part of it,” Carr said, Let me put it this way: we’re going to be going to court. That’s the way that we do it in this nation, we’ll have evidence. This is a very well-organized, nationwide group.

“This is not a scare tactic,” Carr said. “We’re serious. Do not come to Georgia and engage in acts of violence.”

RIGHT NOW: 61 activists, many tied to the "Stop Cop City" movement, now face state RICO charges.



List includes Marlon Kautz, Adele Maclean & Savannah Patterson who are organizers for an Atlanta bail fund.



Back in January, AG Chris Carr suggested to me this could be coming.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee was originally assigned the case but recused himself. McAfee has also been assigned the massive RICO case against former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants accused of attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Here is a full list of those indicted:

Jack Morgan Beamon

Max Jacob Biedeman

Timothy E. Bilodeau

Emma Katherine Bogush

Andrew Carlisle

Amin Jalal Chaoui

Brooke Elaine Courtemanche

Coliin Patrick Dorsey

Julia Caroline Dupuis

Ariel Caitlin Ebaugh

Lillian Pearl Ellis

Ivan James Ferguson

Madeleine Feola

Phillip Allen Flagg

Carroll Francis

Maggie June Gates

Nadja Geier

Priscilla Christine Grim

Sonali Gupta

Luke Edward Harper

Serena Abby Hertel

Marianna Elizabeth Hoitt-Lange

Thomas Webb Jurgens

Marlon Scott Kautz

Ayla Elegia King

Katie Marie Kloth

Madeline Gunther Kodat

Hannah Margaret Kass

Zoe C. Larmey

Dimitri Roger Leny

Spender Bernard Liberto

Ana Gypsy Lee

Mattia Luini

Matthew Ernest Macar

Adele Maclean

James Lee Marsiciano

Grace Taylor Martin

Kayley Cheryl Meissner

Timothy A.R. Murphy

Emily Kathyrn Murphy

Leif Kingfisher Nicholas Novak

Tyler John Norman

Ehret William Nottingham

Nicholas Dean Olson

Alexia Achilles Papali

Goeffrey Parsons

Savannah Patterson

Kamryn Durel Pipes

Victor Enrique Puertas

Christopher Reynolds

Fredrique Robert-Paul

Arieon T. Robinson

Teresa Yue Shen

Abigail Elizabeth Skapyak

Caroline Hart Tennenbaum

Geneva Rose Tilbury

Abeeku Osei Vassail

Samuel Clemens Ward

William Budden Warren

Sara Wasalewski

Leonard Zen

The “Stop Cop City” effort has gone on for more than two years and at times has veered into vandalism and violence, with protesters having been accused of throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers.

But opponents, who have been joined by activists from around the country, say they fear it will lead to greater militarization of the police and that its construction will exacerbate environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.

As approved by the City Council in September 2021, the land is being leased to the private Atlanta Police Foundation for $10 a year. The proposed referendum would seek to cancel that agreement.

Opponents said more than 35,000 signatures have been collected towards the effort to get the issue of the public safety training center known as “Cop City” on an upcoming ballot.

Organizers with Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition would not give a specific total but said they’re well over 35,000 towards their goal of 70,000 signatures.

In June, opponents of the proposed training center said they need to gather the signatures of 15% of the approximately 469,000 city residents who were registered to vote in the last election, which would be 70,330 signatures.

In June, the Atlanta City Council approved roughly $67 million in public funding for the proposed project.

On late July, a federal judge ruled in favor of DeKalb County residents who were seeking to collect signatures for a referendum on the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The judge also allowed for the signature-gathering window to be extended.

